Loueta Jones, Springfield, Ohio

Loueta Jones (a.k.a. Lou) 77, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Springfield Manor. She was born August 9, 1940 in Rockwood, Tennessee the daughter of late Ralph Richard Springs and Ola Lee Leeper. She was employed as an STNA at Community Hospital and later at Mercy Hospital in housekeeping. She was a member of K&P Lodge and the Elks. Loueta was preceded in death by her parents, one son Marvin Springs, one brother Ronald Springs, one sister Margie Springs and one son-in-law Richard Givens.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Cheryl Givens, son William (Cindy) Springs both of Springfield, Ohio. One brother, Rev. James B. (Willie Mae) Springs, one sister Brenda (James) Wyatt seven grand-children; Serrie, Ruben, Amanda, Tevin, Jordon, Blake and Julie, five great grand children Sharon, Brent, Jalen, Kinsley, Elanore, Rafael, Madeline four god children Jackie, Dyron, Donell and James, a life long friend, William Truss Sr. a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services for Loueta Jones will be held on Wednesday December 20, 2017 at Porter-Qualls-Robinson Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio at 2:00 pm with Rev. Clara Boyd Williams officiating.

Family will receive friends Friday, December 22, 2017 at Evans Mortuary from 10:00 a.m – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Alvin T. Douglass Officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Loueta Jones (a.k.a. Lou)

