Diane McGhee, Clinton

Diane McGhee age 65 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN. Diane did not ask much of life. She enjoyed working at home and going out to town about once a month. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Ann McGhee and great nephew, Austin Hooks. She is survived by her brothers, Darrell McGhee & his wife Janice and Donnie McGhee; sister, Mary Kay McGhee all of Clinton; cousins, Katie Farmer and Howard Farmer, Debbie Cox, Elaine Denny and Frankie Denny; nieces, Samantha Hooks, Kelsea Hooks, and Rochelle Hooks and best friends, Ricky & Freida Rose and Alice Bunch. Diane will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Diane’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service immediately following at 8pm with Rev. Harold Duncan officiating. Diane’s interment will be Friday, December 22, 2017 at 2pm at Robbins Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

