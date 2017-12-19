Obituaries

Dorothy Jean Canipe, Harriman

Dorothy Jean Canipe age 76, of Harriman, TN passed away at her daughters home on December 16, 2017. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by Earnest and Maddie Smart and a great-grandchild Caiden Canipe.

Survived by:

Sons…. David and Belinda Canipe

Russell Jr. Canipe and Lee

Daughter…. Theresa and husband Edward Liles

6 Grandchildren…. Joshua Liles and Shania

Jonathan and Priscilla Canipe

Shane Canipe

Diamond Canipe and Andrew

Hannah Canipe

Julie Canipe

Jonathan Trotter

7 Great-Grandchildren…. Kylee, Jonathan, Serenity Canipe

Noah Liles

Serenity, Montana, Kamie

Special friends Angie Hammonds and Anna Soetherland

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow with Rev. Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 1:15 pm at Holley-Gamble and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for interment at 2 PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

