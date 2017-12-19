Obituaries
Dorothy Jean Canipe, Harriman
Dorothy Jean Canipe age 76, of Harriman, TN passed away at her daughters home on December 16, 2017. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by Earnest and Maddie Smart and a great-grandchild Caiden Canipe.
Survived by:
Sons…. David and Belinda Canipe
Russell Jr. Canipe and Lee
Daughter…. Theresa and husband Edward Liles
6 Grandchildren…. Joshua Liles and Shania
Jonathan and Priscilla Canipe
Shane Canipe
Diamond Canipe and Andrew
Hannah Canipe
Julie Canipe
Jonathan Trotter
7 Great-Grandchildren…. Kylee, Jonathan, Serenity Canipe
Noah Liles
Serenity, Montana, Kamie
Special friends Angie Hammonds and Anna Soetherland
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow with Rev. Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 1:15 pm at Holley-Gamble and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for interment at 2 PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com