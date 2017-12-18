Obituaries

Wilma Jean Coffey, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Wilma Jean Coffey, age 88 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, December 16th, 2017. Mrs. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Lester Coffey, Sisters; Mary-Fay Stancil, and Agnus Hicks, Brothers; Lloyd Stringfield, and Millard Stringfield. Mrs. Wilma Jean Coffey is survived by:

Son: Gary (Betty) Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Gail May of Rockwood, TN

Patty (Jake) Miler of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Shannon Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Tomarra (Mike) Vitatoe of Rockwood, TN

Priscilla Treadway of Rockwood, TN

Sherry Love of Rockwood, TN

Step Grandchildren: Ethan (Lindsey) Miller of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Gatlin (Brittany) Martin of Rockwood, TN

Logan Vitatoe of Rockwood, TN

Landon Vitatoe of Rockwood, TN

Kambria Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Kaden Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Michael Love of Rockwood, TN

Great Great Grandchildren:

Mikala Love of Rockwood, TN

Ruger Martin of Rockwood, TN

Rylan Martin of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Ella Mae Olmstead of Deer Lodge, TN

Toots Reynolds of Rhea County, TN

Lot of Special Friends and family in the Rockwood Community.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow from the chapel of Evans at 8:00 with Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment services will be on Wednesday, December 20th, 2017 at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Wilma Jean Coffey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

