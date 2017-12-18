BBBTV12

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, Harriman

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his home. He was born
September 10, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church.

Bub had worked as a logger before joining the United States Army, where he served as a mechanic during the Korean
War. He had also worked for Grey Hound as a mechanic prior to opening his own business known as Colyer’s Midtown
Salvage. He later retired from Tennessee River Hardwoods where he had worked in maintenance. He was a member of
Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar & Agnes Pauline James
Colyer; brother, Jack Collier.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenWendell Colyer & Helen Ann Colon of Kingston
Karen Fawn Bumgardner of Kingston
Paul Colyer & wife, Sandra of Kingston

GrandchildrenLisa Colyer, Brandon Colyer, Thomas & Tenika Colyer
Breann & Roger Day

Great-grandchildrenKaylin McCabe, Sully Colyer, Natalya Flaming, Aryn Colyer
and Kimber Day

BrothersRobert Colyer & wife, Shirley of Kingston
Ray Colyer & wife, Ailene of Kingston
Don Colyer & wife, Dwain of Kingston

Sister-in-lawDella Collier of Kingston

Special Lady FriendMary Lee Smith of Kingston

Special FriendsKelly Sims, Bonnie Brown and Bill Copeland

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic
service & funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jeff Hughes officiating. The family will meet at Fraker
Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Friday to go in procession to Bethel-Fairview Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in
charge of all the arrangements.

