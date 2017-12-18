Obituaries

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, Harriman

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his home. He was born

September 10, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church.

Bub had worked as a logger before joining the United States Army, where he served as a mechanic during the Korean

War. He had also worked for Grey Hound as a mechanic prior to opening his own business known as Colyer’s Midtown

Salvage. He later retired from Tennessee River Hardwoods where he had worked in maintenance. He was a member of

Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar & Agnes Pauline James

Colyer; brother, Jack Collier.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenWendell Colyer & Helen Ann Colon of Kingston

Karen Fawn Bumgardner of Kingston

Paul Colyer & wife, Sandra of Kingston

GrandchildrenLisa Colyer, Brandon Colyer, Thomas & Tenika Colyer

Breann & Roger Day

Great-grandchildrenKaylin McCabe, Sully Colyer, Natalya Flaming, Aryn Colyer

and Kimber Day

BrothersRobert Colyer & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Ray Colyer & wife, Ailene of Kingston

Don Colyer & wife, Dwain of Kingston

Sister-in-lawDella Collier of Kingston

Special Lady FriendMary Lee Smith of Kingston

Special FriendsKelly Sims, Bonnie Brown and Bill Copeland

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic

service & funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jeff Hughes officiating. The family will meet at Fraker

Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Friday to go in procession to Bethel-Fairview Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in

charge of all the arrangements.

