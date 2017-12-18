Obituaries

George Robert Barbee Sr, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

George Robert Barbee, Sr., age 80 of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his family. George was a patriot who served his country for twenty years in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. He was a humble, hard-working man who was deeply devoted to his God and his family. He lived his life in accordance with his faith every day. George grew up on his family’s farm in Dandridge, Tennessee and later resided in Andersonville, TN to raise his family following his retirement. George enjoyed spending time with his family, being a devoted father to his four children and Papaw to his eight grandchildren, watching westerns, and listening to southern gospel music. George will be dearly missed.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Barbee and Annie Zirckle Barbee of Dandridge, TN; brothers, Paul Barbee, Dandridge, TN, Harry Barbee, Atlanta, GA; sisters, Wanda Barbee, Dandridge, TN, Dorothy Barbee- Noonkesser, Dandridge, TN, & Lois Barbee Koppe, Atlanta, GA.

He is survived by his wife Susie Barbee, Andersonville, TN, his sons George (Robbie) Barbee Jr., Andersonville, TN, James Barbee and wife Mary Anna Barbee of Clayton, NC; and daughters Tammy Morgan and Husband CPO (Retired) Martin Morgan of Andersonville, TN, and Colonel Janie Shaw and Husband Colonel Ken Shaw of Southern Pines, NC. Grandchildren: Joshua Morgan, IT1 (SW/AW) Stephen Morgan, Kayla Barbee Driver, Brandi Barbee, Ashley Shaw, Eli Barbee, Jacob Shaw, & Rachel Barbee. Brothers: Benjamin Barbee, Knoxville, TN; Willard Barbee, Morristown, TN, Gerald Barbee, Dandridge, TN, and French Barbee, Talbot, TN. Sisters: Carol Barbee Pangerc, Saegertown, PA, Pauline Barbee Roach, Knoxville, TN, & Barbara (Susie) Barbee LaCoste, Dandridge, TN.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Pastor Todd Stinnett officiating. His interment will be at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:30am with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www..holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

