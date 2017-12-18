Obituaries
Grady Herman Clark, Kingston
Grady Herman Clark, age 84, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at his home. He was born June 2,
1933 in Coalfield and made a career in the United States Navy, retiring with over 21 years of service for our country. He
was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tamarra Hicks; parents, Henry
Elmer & Ella Futrell Clark; brothers, Leo and Claude (Butch) Clark; sisters, June Dickey, Loeta Graves & Juanita
Mattocks; sister-in-law, Sandra Webb; brother-in-law, Charles Graves.
Survivors
Loving Wife of 59 yearsJoan Jackson Clark of Kingston
ChildrenMichael Clark & wife, Tammy of Kingston
Gregory Clark of Kingston
Son-in-lawSteve Hicks of Kingston
GrandchildrenLeroy Hicks, Brandy Belicek, David & Mitchell Clark,
John Michael Clark, Savanna Alexandria & husband, Joseph,
Brittney Clark
Great-grandchildren, Morgan & Maddison Hicks, Preston Hicks, Rylee Belicek,
George Belicek, III., Micah Zane Alexandria and Emma Brielle Alexandria
SistersShelby Jean Wright of Rockwood
Shirley Faye Peck & Dean Kennedy, both of Harriman
Sisters-in-lawCharlene Ratledge, Brenda Yates, both of Kingston
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with
funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at New
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard and
active Navy personnel. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral
Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.