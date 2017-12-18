Obituaries

Raymond ‘Ray’ Preston, Harriman

Mr. Raymond ‘Ray’ Preston, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Friday

December 15, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. He was a member of

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and Louisiana

Motorcycle Club. Ray loved his dogs.

He is preceded in death by a son: Raymond Eugen Preston.

His parents: Raymond and Elizabeth Lang Preston.

Three brothers: Martin, Johnny, and Donald Preston.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Mullins Preston.

Two daughters: Melanda Preston and Bree Burns both of Baltimore, MA

Step-son: Michael Goldston.

Step-daughter: Wanda Helton.

Four brothers: James, Kenny, Leroy, and Michael.

Three sisters: Madline, Karen and Ardeden.

Eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

And many nieces and nephews friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday December 18, 2017 at Davis

Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Father Michael

Sweeney will conduct the funeral service at 1:00 PM. The interment

will be held immediately following in Roane Memorial Gardens in

Rockwood.

