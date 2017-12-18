Obituaries
Raymond ‘Ray’ Preston, Harriman
Mr. Raymond ‘Ray’ Preston, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Friday
December 15, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. He was a member of
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and Louisiana
Motorcycle Club. Ray loved his dogs.
He is preceded in death by a son: Raymond Eugen Preston.
His parents: Raymond and Elizabeth Lang Preston.
Three brothers: Martin, Johnny, and Donald Preston.
He is survived by his wife: Faye Mullins Preston.
Two daughters: Melanda Preston and Bree Burns both of Baltimore, MA
Step-son: Michael Goldston.
Step-daughter: Wanda Helton.
Four brothers: James, Kenny, Leroy, and Michael.
Three sisters: Madline, Karen and Ardeden.
Eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
And many nieces and nephews friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Monday December 18, 2017 at Davis
Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Father Michael
Sweeney will conduct the funeral service at 1:00 PM. The interment
will be held immediately following in Roane Memorial Gardens in
Rockwood.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Preston
family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com