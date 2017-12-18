Obituaries

Jack Watters, Lancing

Obituaries

Mr. Jack Watters, age 73 of Lancing, passed away Thursday December 14, 2017

at his home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bulis and Hazel Hamby Watters

Brother: Roland Watters.

Sister: Kay

He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Brenda Kreis Watters.

Son and daughter-in-law: Keith and Rebecca Watters.

Three daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa Hyde, Stacy and David Elrod, and

Megan and Wayne Armes all of Lancing.

Seven grandchildren: Logan Watters, Sydney Elrod, Lyndsey Watters, Matthew

Hyde, Ian Elrod, Bella Roberts and Irelynn Armes.

Siste: Linda Duvall of Oneida

Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM on Saturday December 16, 2017 at

Forrestner Cemetery for graveside services with Pastor David Graves officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Watters family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

