BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Rockwood (UPDATED)

UPDATE 1:54pm 12/18/17:

Rockwood Police, Fire First Responders and EMS were sent to a residence in the 300 block of North Kingston Avenue this morning around 9:30, after a call from Emma Dowdy stated a man who had been staying in a storage shed on her property was having medical issues and needed to be checked out. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, the shed behind the home was the place the man identified as Brent O’Dell had been staying for a few weeks, and as they arrived he was unresponsive. The man was taken to Roane Medical Center where a coroner was to meet the ambulance and investigate the body. Initial reports stated the man was found in the alley behind the home, however after speaking with Police the man was found inside the shed.

UPDATE 11:33AM 12/18/17: Initial call came in around 9:28am. The body was located at 314 North Kingston Avenue near Family Hair Care. CPR was initiated by the Rockwood Fire Department First Responders until EMS arrived at 10am. There were no units in Roane County at the time, the unit responding was called in from Oak Ridge. EMS asked for the medical examiner to come to the scene and the Roane County Rescue Squad has responded to transport the body, but it is unclear if the body was transported to Roane Medical Center or to the University of Tennessee Forensics Center. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Rockwood Police are on the scene as of 10:15 am at the 300 block of North Kingston Avenue, in the alley, where a body has been discovered. The unidentified man was found by a passerby and called authorities. More details as they become available as the investigation is continuing .

