Jimmy W. Tilley, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmy W. Tilley, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center,

Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born May 4, 1944 in the Dorton Community of

Cumberland County, Tennessee and was a retired Plumber. He was preceded in death

by his parents, Walter Richard Tilley and Mary Ellen Smith Tilley; son, Jimmy Darrel

Tilley; and sister and brother-in-law, Louise & Ellis Goldberg.

Survivors include:

Wife of 53 years:Susan Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Children:Tammie Brewer & husband, Chris of Rockwood, TN

Joyce Mayton of Rockwood, TN

Jeff Tilley & wife, Stacy of Rockwood, TN

Rita Tilley & husband, Bruce of Rockwood, TN

Adopted Son:Justin Tilley of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Trapper; Candace & husband, Jesse; Sheena; Jay; Cassidy;

Ajay; Kinsey; Trevor; and Bryan & wife, Kayla

6 Great Grandchildren:Juliana, Miley, Dixie, Cynthia, Braxon, and McKenna

Brother:Bobby Tilley of Orlando, FL

Sisters:Emma Powers of Dalton, GA

Jo Tilley of Knoxville, TN

And several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00

p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, December 17, 2017

at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.

Committal services and interment will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

in the Piney Cemetery in Oakdale, Tennessee. An online register is available at

www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr.

Jimmy W. Tilley.

