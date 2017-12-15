Obituaries

James Edward Adkins, Clinton

James Edward Adkins, age 77, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away December 12, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Adkins was born September 29, 1940, in Harmon, VA. He and his family moved from Oliver Springs before taking a job with Chrysler Corp. in Newark, DE from 1964-1995 retiring from local union #1183.

James is of the Baptist faith and a member of United Auto Workers of America. His hobbies include gardening, fishing, hunting, and watching NASCAR.

Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Braden Adkins; by daughter Katherine Ann Anders, parents, Willard Clyde Adkins, Sr. and Lillie Mabel Henderson Adkins; by brother, Willard C. Adkins Jr.; and a half-brother, Denny Hunt.

He is survived by sons, James Dean Adkins and wife Jennifer of Rising Sun, MD and Jesse Adkins and wife Tina of Northeast, MD; step-son, Wally Braden and wife Misty of Knoxville; son-in-law Barry Anders of Umatilla, FL; grandchildren, Travis Anders, Sherry Ball, Ashley Willis, Christine Pannell, Melissa Adkins, and Jessica Adkins; step grandchildren, Chad and Courtney Braden; brothers, Bill H. Adkins and wife Carol of Oak Ridge, Harold Adkins and wife Sandra of the Batley Community, and George Adkins and wife Linda of Oliver Springs.

The family will receive friends, Monday, December 18, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Nicky Braden and Brother Roger Hooks officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Adkins family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

