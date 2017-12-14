Obituaries

Herbert L. Barnard, Harriman

Herbert L. Barnard, 80, died Tuesday December 12, 2017 at the St. Thomas Medical Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was

preceded by parents, Charlie and Mary Barnard of Kingston, Sister, Joyce Hallcox of Kingston, Daughter, Regina

Barnard Adcock of Harriman.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Ted Barnard of FL, Ken Barnard of CO, Bobby Barnard of Murfreesboro,

sister, Jean Hamilton of Kingston, Former wife, Theola Barnard of Kingston, His son, Tommy Barnard, Grandson, Cody

Barnard of Harriman, Daughter, Ladonna Myers, Granddaughter Shaila Haese, Great-Granddaughters, Lana Haese and

Lyla Royster of Oak Ridge, And grandson Cory Adcock of Oliver Springs.

Herbert was an Outside Machinist by trade working for the Harriman Paperboard and contractors for TVA. He

enjoyed working on all types of machinery and vehicles as a hobby.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Service to follow at the

Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Burial will be at Noon Monday, December 18, 2017 in the Kingston Memorial

Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Barnard Family.www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

