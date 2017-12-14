Obituaries

Samuel Junior “June Bug” Ray, Grandview

Mr. Samuel Junior “June Bug” Ray, age 85, a resident of Grandview, Tennessee

passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Grandview, Tennessee. He was of the

Baptist Faith and loved to fish and clean copper. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Samuel Ray and Hazel Viola Daniels Ray; and brothers and sisters, Jonas,

Robbie, Hazel, Reba, Riley, Vina, Lily, and Bonnie.

Survivors include:

Niece:Hazel Geselle Smith of Spring City, TN

Sisters:Stella Smith of Spring City, TN

Shirley Reed of Spring City, TN

Arvazine Boles of Grandview, TN

And several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mt.

Sulphur Cemetery in Grandview, Tennessee for graveside services and interment. An

online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is

serving the family of Mr. Samuel Junior “June Bug” Ray.

