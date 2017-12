Obituaries

Wilma Fraley Fisher, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Wilma Fraley Fisher, age 53 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by Parents: Bobby & Billie Fraley; Sister:

Donna Fraley

She is survived by:

Life Partner of 24 years: Lance Chaney

Daughter: Chassitty Fisher

Son: Caine Chaney

4 Grandchildren

Sister: Diane

Several Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. Private Family Interment and Memorial Services

will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Wilma Fraley Fisher

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest