Obituaries

Lillian L. Davis Long, Piney Flats (formerly of Rockwood)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Lillian L. Davis Long, age 95 of Piney Flats (formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday morning

December 12, 2017 at home surround by her family. Mrs. Long had fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mrs.

Long, known also as Ms. Lillie, Granny Lil, and aunt Lil to her many friends and family was a retired

Bookkeeper for TVA, and for Dade County Schools in Miami, Florida, Cumberland County Schools in

Crossville, Tennessee and Roane County Schools in Kingston, Tennessee. She was a very positive outgoing

personality who loved everyone and always had a beautiful smile for all. She was a Member of the First

United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, Tennessee, and a Graduate of Rockwood High School Class of 1942.

Lilian was Born and Raised in Rockwood, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her husband William B. Long (Coach) of 53 years, her parents Arthur C. Davis and

Molly King Davis of Rockwood, Tennessee, her brother Jim Davis, (WWII), her brother, Col. Thomas K.

Davis, and wife Jean Davis of Kingston, Tennessee and Brother-in-law Joe Boyd of Rockwood, Tennessee.

Mrs. Long is survived by:

Her Only Child: Louise Stallworth (Dr. James F. Stallworth) of Piney Flats, Tennessee

Sister: Frances David Boyd of Lenoir City, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Brent Stallworth (April), Natasha W. Storie (Mike)

Great-Grandchildren: Alexa & Ayla Stallworth, Clay, Connor, Cameron, and Chance Storie

Nephews: Michael Boyd, Tom Davis, and Jim Davis

Nieces: Betty Jo Wilke, Laura and Linda Davis

Special Children of Her Heart: Jane Smith (James), Hugh Giles (Jeanine), Chris Giles (Tiz) , Millie Giles and

many Special friends and relatives.

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, December 18, 2017 the Family will receive friends from 11:00am to

1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Immediately following, Graveside Services

will be conducted at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood by Dr. Janice Shelton, officiating. Mrs. Long

Loved Flowers, however in lieu of Flowers if you prefer, donations should be made to the Pat Summitt

Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research in memory of Mrs. Long.

Evans Mortuary is Honored to serve the Family of Mrs. Lillian L. Davis Long

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

