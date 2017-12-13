Obituaries
Lillian L. Davis Long, Piney Flats (formerly of Rockwood)
Mrs. Lillian L. Davis Long, age 95 of Piney Flats (formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday morning
December 12, 2017 at home surround by her family. Mrs. Long had fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mrs.
Long, known also as Ms. Lillie, Granny Lil, and aunt Lil to her many friends and family was a retired
Bookkeeper for TVA, and for Dade County Schools in Miami, Florida, Cumberland County Schools in
Crossville, Tennessee and Roane County Schools in Kingston, Tennessee. She was a very positive outgoing
personality who loved everyone and always had a beautiful smile for all. She was a Member of the First
United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, Tennessee, and a Graduate of Rockwood High School Class of 1942.
Lilian was Born and Raised in Rockwood, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her husband William B. Long (Coach) of 53 years, her parents Arthur C. Davis and
Molly King Davis of Rockwood, Tennessee, her brother Jim Davis, (WWII), her brother, Col. Thomas K.
Davis, and wife Jean Davis of Kingston, Tennessee and Brother-in-law Joe Boyd of Rockwood, Tennessee.
Mrs. Long is survived by:
Her Only Child: Louise Stallworth (Dr. James F. Stallworth) of Piney Flats, Tennessee
Sister: Frances David Boyd of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Brent Stallworth (April), Natasha W. Storie (Mike)
Great-Grandchildren: Alexa & Ayla Stallworth, Clay, Connor, Cameron, and Chance Storie
Nephews: Michael Boyd, Tom Davis, and Jim Davis
Nieces: Betty Jo Wilke, Laura and Linda Davis
Special Children of Her Heart: Jane Smith (James), Hugh Giles (Jeanine), Chris Giles (Tiz) , Millie Giles and
many Special friends and relatives.
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, December 18, 2017 the Family will receive friends from 11:00am to
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Immediately following, Graveside Services
will be conducted at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood by Dr. Janice Shelton, officiating. Mrs. Long
Loved Flowers, however in lieu of Flowers if you prefer, donations should be made to the Pat Summitt
Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research in memory of Mrs. Long.
Evans Mortuary is Honored to serve the Family of Mrs. Lillian L. Davis Long