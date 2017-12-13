Obituaries

Otella Scandlyn Lockett, Harriman

Otella Scandlyn Lockett, age 98, of Harriman, passed away Monday, December

11, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1919 to James

Franklin and Eliza Coker Scandlyn. After her marriage she lived in Blount and

Knox Counties prior to moving back to Harriman in the late 1950s where she

worked for Draper and Darwin prior to being employed by Kyker Funeral Home

for 25 years until her retirement in December 1984. She was a longtime member

of Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman. She loved her family and her

home.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Barkstill Lockett; parents

James Franklin Scandlyn and Eliza Bell Coker Scandlyn; sisters Edith Mabel

Scandlyn Marlow, and Evelyn Blanche Scandlyn Coble; brothers Luther Ernest

Scandlyn, and William Alfred Scandlyn.

Survivors include her son Robert F. Lockett and his wife Marianna; Grandson

Robert F. Lockett Jr. and wife Cindy; and Great-Grandson Robert F. Lockett III.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 1pm to 2 pm

at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, with a service to follow at 2 pm. Tony

Boswell and Mason Goodman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roane

Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is

serving the Lockett Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

