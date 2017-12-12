Obituaries

Evan Russell Justice, Corryton

Evan Russell Justice, age 33, of Corryton died at home on December 7, 2017. Evan died suddenly of natural medical causes and leaves his family and friends devastated. Evan received the Lord as his Personal Savior at an early age.

He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and recently began attending Sharon Baptist with his new family.

Evan was self-employed and very fulfilled with his small business. With his busy schedule, Evan always had time for friends and for helping others. He enjoyed being a free spirit and making new acquaintances and had a host of friends.

Evan was a true lover of nature, adventure, happiness, friends and family. Evan was always happy and could cheer anyone up at any time. He was a graduate of The University of Tennessee with a BS degree in Criminal Justice.

9 months ago Evan became a father and his sweet spirit, gentleness and looks are evident in his precious daughter, Corbyn.

He is survived by parents Barry and Sue Justice, daughter Corbyn Blaine Justice, brother Ryan Justice & Tamela of Charleston, SC, and the love of his life Caroline Day and her daughter Keenlan;

Grandfather, Paul Leatherwood and wife, Hazel of Waynesville, NC;

Also special nieces and nephews Kaitlyn, Jessica, CJ and Sarah Seay and by special aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Rev Kent Williams and Rev. Mark McCoig to officiate. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to an education fund for his 9month old daughter at Home Federal Bank to the Corbyn Justice Education Fund.

