Frances Walker Daniels, Harriman

Mrs. Frances Walker Daniels, age 68, of Harriman, passed away Monday

December 11, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Timmie Poole.

And her father: Bryson Walker.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years: Carl Ed Daniels.

Her children: Sonya and Mike Clawson, Adrian and Amy Hicks, Bridget and

Brian Goad.

Five grandchildren: Cameron Gaines, Adrianna Hicks, Lily, Briley and Lucy

Goad.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank and Stephanie Walker, Tony and

Mary Poole.

One sister and brother-in-law: Cindy and Tim Handler.

Along with several nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved

ones.

A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Daniels family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

