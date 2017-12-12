Obituaries

Chris Hill, Oliver Springs

Chris Hill, 33 of Oliver Springs, passed away on December 11, 2017 at his home.

He was born on April 13, 1984. Chris enjoyed life itself, but also enjoyed to fish and cook.

His mother, Lisa Jackson Hill and his grandparents preceded him in death.

Chris is survived by his father, Anthony Hill of Utah; children, Cadence Hill of Oliver Springs and Emma Hill of Knoxville; sisters, Bridget Hill of Oliver Springs and Sara Hill Vanderneit of Idaho; aunt, Frankie Daugherty of Coalfield; cousins, Chelsea Briggs of Coalfield and Johnny Rhea of Coalfield; godson, Karson Daugherty; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

There will be a memorial service held at Indian Creek Baptist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hill family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

