Larry Dean Caudill II, Clinton (formerly of Corbin, KY)

Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40, formerly of Corbin, KY; passed away December 6, 2017 in Inverness, FL. The family will have a memorial service Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

