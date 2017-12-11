Obituaries

Sandra Jean Noe, Rocky Top

Sandra Jean Noe, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Waters of Clinton. Sandra was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 1, 1943 to the late Anthony Cinquegrano and Anna McGrath Cinquegrano. Sandra was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Sandra loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Husband Billie Noe Rocky Top

Sons William Noe and wife Carolyn Rocky Top

Michael Noe Clinton

Daughters Pamela Shetterly and husband James Rocky Top

Kelly Hatmaker and husband Ronald Andersonville

Sisters Madeline Dognazzi Massachusetts

Audrey Cinquegrano Massachusetts

Brothers Bobby Cinquegrano Massachusetts

Jerry Cinquegrano Massachusetts

Sisters in Law Evelyn Vowell and JC Clinton

Brothers in Law Richard Noe and wife Jane Rocky Top

Joe Noe and wife Sue Rocky Top

6 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Mass: 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Father Julius officiating.

An inurnment will be held in Sandra’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at a later date.

