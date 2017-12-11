Obituaries
Sandra Jean Noe, Rocky Top
Sandra Jean Noe, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Waters of Clinton. Sandra was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 1, 1943 to the late Anthony Cinquegrano and Anna McGrath Cinquegrano. Sandra was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Sandra loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Husband Billie Noe Rocky Top
Sons William Noe and wife Carolyn Rocky Top
Michael Noe Clinton
Daughters Pamela Shetterly and husband James Rocky Top
Kelly Hatmaker and husband Ronald Andersonville
Sisters Madeline Dognazzi Massachusetts
Audrey Cinquegrano Massachusetts
Brothers Bobby Cinquegrano Massachusetts
Jerry Cinquegrano Massachusetts
Sisters in Law Evelyn Vowell and JC Clinton
Brothers in Law Richard Noe and wife Jane Rocky Top
Joe Noe and wife Sue Rocky Top
6 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
Many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.
Funeral Mass: 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Father Julius officiating.
An inurnment will be held in Sandra’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at a later date.