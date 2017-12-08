Obituaries

Bill Joe Weaver, Clinton

Bill Joe Weaver, age 82 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at NHC of Oak Ridge.

Bill was a faithful member of Moran Baptist Church until the last four years due to sickness. Mr. Weaver enjoyed greeting people while working at Martin Funeral Home in Clinton. He was also employed with White Stores and the Anderson County School Systems. His greatest joy was his ability to play the organ for funerals, weddings and special events at his church. He truly enjoyed life.

Preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Mary Weaver; brothers, Frank and David Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Martin Weaver; daughter and son-in-law, Charllet and Mitchell Owens; granddaughter, Michelle Owens; great grandson, Braxton Dees; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Kay Weaver, Dale Weaver and Gary and Susan Weaver; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Don Acres; and Special Friend, Dale Knight.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mark Acres and Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating.

Family and friends will meet Monday, December 11, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for interment at 3 pm.

