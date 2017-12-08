Obituaries

James Doyle (JD) Slover, Rocky Top

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Doyle (JD) Slover, age 87 went home to be with Jesus December 7, 2017.

Survived by his wife of 61 years Jo Ann Cook Slover. Four daughters, Sherrie Phillips, Pamela Carden and husband James, Angelia Flatford and husband Charles, Rhonda Sharp and husband Kenny. Seven grandchildren: Danny Phillips and wife Shannon, Tiffany Phillips Tilley, Robbie Duncan, Corrie Flatford Smith and husband David, Jordan Carden, Aaron Sharp, and Kristi Clark. Seven great grandchildren, Whitley Phillips Toler and husband Darryl, Hanna Sharp, Isaiah Tilley, Carter Jo Phillips, Zayleigh Duncan, Caden Duncan and Kandelyn Clark. Two sisters: Linda Lindsay and husband James of Rocky Top, and Evelyn Davis of Clinton. A host of nieces and nephews and many friends.

JD was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Lake City / Rocky Top. He loved his church and felt so special because of the love and care that had been ministered to him by his church family. The testimony he has left behind was his love for his Lord, his love for his wife and family, and the love he had for his church and church family.

Receiving of friends will be Monday December 11, 2017 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Main Street Baptist Church Lake City / Rocky Top. Interment will be Tuesday December 12, 2017 at 11 am at Leach Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Wayne Phillips and Rev. Danny Ray Phillips. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Main Street Baptist Church building fund. Mail donations to PO Box 405, Rocky Top, Tn. 37769

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

