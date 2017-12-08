Featured

Early Morning Pursuit lands one in Jail

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Officers from Rockwood, Harriman, and the sheriff’s department all assisted the Highway Patrol this morning around 8:30 after Trooper Paul Dubroc attempted to stop a vehicle on Hwy 70 at Winters Loop Rd. near Rockwood, for a seat belt violation. The report from the THP stated that the Driver was Johnny Spears of Harriman, Age 35. Spears refused to stop; and a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated. The pursuit lasted about 6 minutes and ended when driver pulled into a driveway on Woody Avenue in Harriman. The subject was taken into custody without further incident. Spears is being charged with fleeing, seatbelt law, and other traffic charges. Spears remains jailed this afternoon at the Roane County Detention Facility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

