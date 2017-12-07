Obituaries

Edward Wayne “Eddie” Childs, Kingston

Edward Wayne “Eddie” Childs, age 74, of Kingston lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. He was a life long resident of Roane County and worked many years in construction. Eddie always enjoyed hunting and fishing when his health permitted. Preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Childs; his father, Jack Dempsey Childs; mother, Margaret June Bird and grand-daughter, Samantha.

SURVIVORS

Brothers Jimmy Roberson & wife, Connie of Kingston

Greg Childs of Kingston

Sisters Elaine Roberson of Kingston

Gail Sosa of Kingston

Brenda Walden & husband, Bill of Kingston

Libby Farmer & husband, Ed of North Carolina

Step-mother Frankie Childs of Kingston

Special Aunt Colleen Hembree of Kingston

Uncle Billy Bailey of North Carolina

Special Friend Pam Harvey of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Tim Ramey officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

