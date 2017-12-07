Obituaries

Janet Moore Yeary, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Janet Moore Yeary, age 53, passed away Wednesday December 6, 2017 at

her home. She was of the Baptist faith. Janet loved growing flowers and working

in the yard.

She was preceded in death by her father: Charles Wayne Moore.

Sisters: Julie Moore and Jodie Futrell.

She is survived by two sons: Josh Clark and Darr Yeary.

Mother: Betty Dean Howard Moore

Best friend and care giver: Rick Robinson.

Niece: Karli Futrell.

Four legged kid: Dottie.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Yeary family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

