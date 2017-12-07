Obituaries
Miss Betty Lane, Kingston
Our beloved Miss Betty Lane, age 61 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving
family on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. As a child, she
attended Braxton Chapel AME Zion Methodist Church in Kingston, Tennessee and confessed Christ at an early
age. She graduated from Roane County High School. She was the daughter of the Late Charles D. & Jessie Myers
Moore. Betty enjoyed shopping, reading, collecting trinkets, spending time with her son and grandchildren, family
and her dog: Star.
Betty was known for her fancy nails and always being well put together from head to toe.
She leaves to cherish her memory:
Devoted and Loving Son: Jeremy Reed
2 Grandchildren: Jayla Reed & Audrina Reed
Betty has a very special relationship with two special aunts:
Georgia Tarter of Harriman, Tennessee
Mariah Harrison of Kingston, Tennessee
She thought of these ladies as her second mother
Aunts: Sussie Collier, Dorothy (Freddie) Smith) of Kingston, Tennessee
Lillie Davis of Atlanta, Georgia
Uncles: Rev. Joe Moore
Bill & Vyetta Moore
Many Nieces and Nephews
Caretakers: Dorothy, Teresa, and Kathy
She was preceded in death in addition to her Parents; both sets of Grandparents: Deanie & Mary Kate Moore,
Wilma and Ather Myers; Sisters: Barbara Jean Moore, Karen Hill; One Brother: Robert Terry Love:
Uncles and Aunts
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 3:30pm, Family and Friends will meet at
Braxton Chapel Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee for Graveside services and Interment with Rev. Joe Moore,
officiating. Repass will be held following the graveside services in the Braxton Chapel AME Zion Methodist
Church Fellowship Hall
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Lane