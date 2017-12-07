Obituaries

Miss Betty Lane, Kingston

Our beloved Miss Betty Lane, age 61 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving

family on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. As a child, she

attended Braxton Chapel AME Zion Methodist Church in Kingston, Tennessee and confessed Christ at an early

age. She graduated from Roane County High School. She was the daughter of the Late Charles D. & Jessie Myers

Moore. Betty enjoyed shopping, reading, collecting trinkets, spending time with her son and grandchildren, family

and her dog: Star.

Betty was known for her fancy nails and always being well put together from head to toe.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Devoted and Loving Son: Jeremy Reed

2 Grandchildren: Jayla Reed & Audrina Reed

Betty has a very special relationship with two special aunts:

Georgia Tarter of Harriman, Tennessee

Mariah Harrison of Kingston, Tennessee

She thought of these ladies as her second mother

Aunts: Sussie Collier, Dorothy (Freddie) Smith) of Kingston, Tennessee

Lillie Davis of Atlanta, Georgia

Uncles: Rev. Joe Moore

Bill & Vyetta Moore

Many Nieces and Nephews

Caretakers: Dorothy, Teresa, and Kathy

She was preceded in death in addition to her Parents; both sets of Grandparents: Deanie & Mary Kate Moore,

Wilma and Ather Myers; Sisters: Barbara Jean Moore, Karen Hill; One Brother: Robert Terry Love:

Uncles and Aunts

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 3:30pm, Family and Friends will meet at

Braxton Chapel Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee for Graveside services and Interment with Rev. Joe Moore,

officiating. Repass will be held following the graveside services in the Braxton Chapel AME Zion Methodist

Church Fellowship Hall

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Lane

