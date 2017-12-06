Obituaries

Tommy “Prune” Pierce, Lebanon (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Tommy “Prune” Pierce, age 87 of Lebanon, Tennessee (Formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday,

December 5, 2017 at the Quality Rehab and Healthcare Center in Lebanon. Tommy was a Member of First

Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Retired Barber who owned and operated Palace Barber

Shop in Rockwood for 37+ Years. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was a Member of the American

Legion Post #8 in Winter Haven, Florida. “Prune” was Loving and Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather

and Friend to all who ever met him along Life’s Journey. He was preceded in death by Parents:

William Frankly & Maude Wilson Pierce.

He is survived by:

Wife of 42 years: Mayme Pierce

Children: Thomas William Pierce

Amy Pierce Koch (Glenn)

Beverly Pierce Freshour (John)

Step-Children: Yvonne Bumbalough

Cheryl Conner (Tim)

5 Grandchildren, 7 Step-Grandchildren, 2 Great- Grandchildren, 9 Step-Great-Grandchildren

1 Step- Great-Great-Grandchild

Many Lifelong Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, December 10, 2017 Family will receive Friends from1:00pm to 3:00pm,

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Cremation Services are

planned, Interment will be held at a Later Date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Tommy “Prune” Pierce

