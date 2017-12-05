Obituaries

Jeanette Hamby, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Jeanette Hamby, age 83, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at her home. She was born October 13, 1934 in Hebbertsburg in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Mrs. Hamby was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was a retired secretary with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She loved her family and animals. She enjoyed cooking and especially “family get-to-gathers”. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Lew Hamby and Ida Emily Watson Hamby; and sister, June Breninger.

Survivors include:

Brother: Bob Hamby & wife, Karen of Clinton, TN

Sister: Geneva Higginbotham & husband, Andy of Knoxville, TN

Nieces: Lisa Bullock of Clinton, TN

Amy Hamby-Scott & husband, Don of Knoxville, TN

Melissa Dupree of Clinton, TN

Nephew: Andy Breninger & wife, Lisa of Hillsboro, OR

Brother-in-law: Lonnie Breninger

Many Great Nieces and Great Nephews & Great-Great Nieces and Great-Great Nephews

Family will receive Friends Thursday, December 7th, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Interment and committal service will be held Friday, December 8th, 2017 at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Jeanette Hamby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

