Lucille Beatrice Carver, Harriman
Lucille Beatrice Carver, age 71, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at her residence. She
was born August 19, 1946 in Waterford, Maine and retired from Walmart in Maine, where she worked in the
material department. She had also worked at C. F. Hathaway Company in Maine before moving to Roane
County. She worked in the deli at Food City in Oliver Springs and also at Roane Medical Center as a cook.
Lucille loved sewing, crocheting and playing Bingo. She enjoyed feeding her birds, especially loved watching
her hummingbirds. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Carver; grandson, Ted Roberts; parents, Alphonse
& Lena Lebel Frappier; brothers, Robert, Tony and Donald Frappier.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenBrenda Haney of Harriman
Paula Taylor & husband, Rusty of Waterville, MA
Pamela Knepp & husband, David of Clinton
GrandchildrenBreanna & T. J. Richards
Lena Haney, John W. L. Haney
Ashley Williams & Scotty Dickey
Crystal & Thomas Cogswell
17 Great-grandchildren
SistersElaine, Darlene, Diane, Annette and Betty
Sisters-in-lawPatricia & Roger Knight, Terri & Greg Fluhart
A host of extended family and friends
Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2017 at East Tennessee State Veterans
Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers
the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763
or by phone at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker
Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.