Obituaries

Lucille Beatrice Carver, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Lucille Beatrice Carver, age 71, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at her residence. She

was born August 19, 1946 in Waterford, Maine and retired from Walmart in Maine, where she worked in the

material department. She had also worked at C. F. Hathaway Company in Maine before moving to Roane

County. She worked in the deli at Food City in Oliver Springs and also at Roane Medical Center as a cook.

Lucille loved sewing, crocheting and playing Bingo. She enjoyed feeding her birds, especially loved watching

her hummingbirds. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Carver; grandson, Ted Roberts; parents, Alphonse

& Lena Lebel Frappier; brothers, Robert, Tony and Donald Frappier.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenBrenda Haney of Harriman

Paula Taylor & husband, Rusty of Waterville, MA

Pamela Knepp & husband, David of Clinton

GrandchildrenBreanna & T. J. Richards

Lena Haney, John W. L. Haney

Ashley Williams & Scotty Dickey

Crystal & Thomas Cogswell

17 Great-grandchildren

SistersElaine, Darlene, Diane, Annette and Betty

Sisters-in-lawPatricia & Roger Knight, Terri & Greg Fluhart

A host of extended family and friends

Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2017 at East Tennessee State Veterans

Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers

the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763

or by phone at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker

Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

