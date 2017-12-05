BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Faye King, Clinton

Obituaries

Faye King, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Faye King, previously of Ivanhoe Road in Clinton died peacefully at Morning Pointe Assisted Living on Monday, December 4, 2017. She is survived by one daughter, Doris King of Cape Vincent, NY and Suffolk, England, one grandson, Connor Hoffman and wife Yuan Wei of Tallahassee, FL, four sisters, Kathryn Cox of Clinton, Juanita Ferraro of Aurora CO, Ann Heffernan of Ballston Spa NY and Sue
Lewis of Powell. Faye was predeceased by her husband Milas Howard King.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: