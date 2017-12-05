Obituaries

Susan Michelle Hall, Harriman (Midtown)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Susan Michelle Hall, age 47, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed away

Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born April, 25, 1970 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Susan was a member of the

Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Susan was a homemaker; Mother of three boys; and

was a Caregiver with several healthcare agencies for many years. She loved animals. She was

preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Helen Peters; and grandparents, Hobert & Madelyn

Peters.

Survivors include:

Husband of 20 years:Jay Hall of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Sons:Donny Dodson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Joshua Adam Dodson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Dillon Dodson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Sister:Sabrina Rutherford & husband, Mike of Rockwood, TN

Brother:Tom Boles & wife, Leslie of Louisville, KY

Mother-in-law:Nancy Carol Hall of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law:Jared Hall & wife, Alicia of Rockwood, TN

Nieces:Peyton Simpson and Rebekah Sells

Uncle:Ray Hill of Dayton, TN

Aunt:Nancy Garrison of Rockwood, TN

And Many Loving Friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 8, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the

Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. from the

Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Committal services and interment

will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood,

Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of

Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Susan Michelle Peters Hall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

