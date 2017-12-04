Obituaries

Opal Martin Walker, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Opal Martin Walker, age 96, of Clinton went home to be with Jesus, her 3 children and husband on Sunday, December 3, 2017. She was a lifelong member of Black Oak Baptist Church. The past 8 years she lived with her Morning Pointe Assisted Living family where she served as Resident Ambassador and self-proclaimed Mayor. She worked at Magnet Mills, then received her LPN and was a nurse at LaFollette Hospital and then later retired from Dempster Brothers as there facility nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Walker; children, Bobbie Walker Frazier, Ann Walker Brown, and James Martin “Marty” Walker; brothers, Oscar G. Martin and Ralph H. Martin; sister, Geraldine Jones.

She is survived by:

Sister…………… Mary Elizabeth “Icky” Stair of Clinton

Son-in-law…….. Doug Frazier of Clinton

Grandchildren… Cindy F. Gilliam & husband Bob, Emily F. Carringer & husband

Chuck, Elizabeth A. McMurray & husband Jason, Rebekah

B. Bozeman & husband Jeremy, Amanda W. Pyle,

Jacob M. Walker

Great grandchildren.. Xen D. Gilliam, Zach Carringer & wife Kelly,

Maggie J. Carringer, Morgan E. McMurray,

Jackson P. McMurray, Dallas R. Taylor, Madison

T. Mashburn & husband Zachary, Mac W. Taylor, &

Drake X. Pyle

Several nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank her second family at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Clinton for the exceptional love and care. They went above and beyond treating her with kindness, friendship and affection.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Black Oak Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow with her nephew, Stan Jones officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with her son-in-law, Doug Frazier officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the Morning Pointe Opal Walker Memorial Fund, c/o Kim Shallahamer, 960 S. Charles Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

