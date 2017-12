Obituaries

Allen Ray Tindell, Andersonville

Allen Ray Tindell, age 64, of Andersonville passed away at his residence on November 21, 2017. Allen was a construction worker at Museum of Appalachia and was born April 26, 1953.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

