Obituaries
Marjorie May Wilder, Harriman
Marjorie May Wilder, age 81, of Harriman passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. Marjorie was a waitress at Twins Café in Clinton, Lubys Cafeteria and Snow White’s Café in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she loved crocheting, playing the guitar, dancing, fishing and going to Ciderville Music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Deloris Nation; son, Adrean Wilder; brother, Benjamin Nation; sisters, Maudie Miller and Wilma Jean Williams.
She is survived by:
Son……………. David Wilder of Powell
Daughter……….. Dianne Lane & husband Dennis Patterson of Lancing
Brothers…………. Kyle Nation & wife Marlene
Fred Nation & wife Mary
Grandchildren…. Allison Taylor, David Cook, Raven Wilder, Cody Wilder,
Cheyenne Patterson, Luke Silcox, and Whispers
Several nieces and nephews
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Methodist Medical Center for the loving care given to Marjorie.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com