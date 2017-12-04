Obituaries

Roy Franklin Sherwood, Clinton

Roy Franklin Sherwood, age 86 of Clinton, passed away on December 2, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on May 10, 1931 to the late Elmer Eli and Myrtle Mae Walker Sherwood in Oliver Springs. He was a loving husband, father, and son who loved his grandchildren very much. He will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Dewey H. Sherwood.

He is survived by wife, Shirley M. Sherwood; Children, Chris Sherwood and wife Stacy, Andy Sherwood and wife Tesa, and Jennifer Burns; Grandchildren, Brooke Murray and husband Caleb, Cole Sherwood, Dylan Sherwood, Madison Burns, Hayden Sherwood; Brother, Dwight Sherwood and wife Libby; Sister, Mildred Jackson.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, December 4, 2017 from 5-7pm. Family and friends wishing to attend his graveside service will meet at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 10:15am and will go in funeral procession to Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11am interment. Rev. Chris Tackett officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of R. Frank Sherwood. www.holleygamble.com

