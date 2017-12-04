Obituaries

James Kenneth (Kenny) Crowe, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Kenneth (Kenny) Crowe, age 75 of the Bridge at Rockwood, passed away Sunday,

December 3, 2017 after a brief illness. He was born on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1942 to Walter

and Mary Alice Crowe in Kingston, TN. James retired after 42 plus years at Roane Hosiery. He

enjoyed fishing and flea marketing. Preceded in death by parents Walter Crowe, Mary Alice

Crowe Franks and S H Franks; an infant sister Alda Ruth Crowe and brother in law William

(Snooks) Littleton.

James is survived by a daughter Tammi (Ronald) Hensley of Lehigh Acres, FL;

Sister Peggy Littleton of Kingston;

Granddaughters Audrey Bruner (Kyle Coker) of Oliver Springs; Stephanie (Austin) Hall of Powell;

Tanya (Jacob) Erwin of Maryville and a great grandson Nickolai Coker of Oliver Springs.

Funeral 8pm Wednesday December 6, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Bill Nolen officiating.

Burial 11am Thursday at Tennessee Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until

8pm Wednesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

