Brenda H. Jenkins

Brenda H. Jenkins, born March 15, 1945, passed from this world to a better place December 2, 2017. Born to Bernie and Louise Booth Hutcheson in Miami, Florida. Brenda graced all who knew her with an infectious laugh and a witty, dry sense of humor. She battled many health issues later in her life, but always maintained her smile and hearty laugh. She was known for her many clumsy episodes but never lost the ability to laugh at herself. Brenda leaves behind a devoted husband and life partner of 43 years, Ray Jenkins, and sons: John Jenkins, Jeff Jenkins, Shane Bedsole, and Shawn Bedsole and wife Lori, caregiver Kelsei Bedsole, and many grandchildren. Brenda’s last wishes were to depart this world as she entered it; with no fanfare. In lieu of flowers and services, the family has requested that any remembrances be forwarded to the “American Cancer Society’ in her loving memory.



