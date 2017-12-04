Obituaries

Estella Jones Altum, Rockwood

Mrs. Estella Jones Altum, age 74, a resident of the Westel community of Rockwood,

Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Cumberland Hospice House in

Crossville, Tennessee with her family by her side. She was born June 3, 1943 in the Clarkrange

community of Fentress County, Tennessee. After her son, “Junior” Ray was injured in an

automobile accident, Estella went faithfully daily, to care for him at the Bridge at Rockwood

Healthcare Center. She became known for the many hours and years that she would also

spend, caring for the other residents who were there. Estella was preceded in death by her

parents, Robert Henry Jones and Delta May Hall Jones; sons, Michael Eugene Skidmore and

Clarence Allen “Junior” Ray, Jr.; granddaughter, Delta Renea Walker; grandson, Michael Lee

Skidmore; brothers, Menford Jones, Mervin Jones, Merville Jones, Mancel Jones, Edward

Jones, and Burnell Jones; and sister, Beatrice Smith.

Survivors include:

Husband:Tommy Altum of Rockwood, TN

Daughters:Angie Ray McCartt & husband, Greg of Harriman, TN

Lelia Reed & husband, Blake of Rockwood, TN

Stepsons:John Thomas Altum, Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Robert Newton Altum of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Chad Walker, J.R .Walker, Samuel McCartt & wife, Danielle,

Robby McCartt, Cody Ray & wife Mia, Tori Ray, Halie Turner, Zach

Ray, and Riley Reed

8 Great Grandchildren

Sisters:Bertha Jones Barnes & husband, Billy of Dalton, GA

Mazelle Jones King & husband, Billy of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and

interment will be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in

Rockwood, TN. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of

Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Estella Jones Altum.

