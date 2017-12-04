Obituaries
Estella Jones Altum, Rockwood
Mrs. Estella Jones Altum, age 74, a resident of the Westel community of Rockwood,
Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Cumberland Hospice House in
Crossville, Tennessee with her family by her side. She was born June 3, 1943 in the Clarkrange
community of Fentress County, Tennessee. After her son, “Junior” Ray was injured in an
automobile accident, Estella went faithfully daily, to care for him at the Bridge at Rockwood
Healthcare Center. She became known for the many hours and years that she would also
spend, caring for the other residents who were there. Estella was preceded in death by her
parents, Robert Henry Jones and Delta May Hall Jones; sons, Michael Eugene Skidmore and
Clarence Allen “Junior” Ray, Jr.; granddaughter, Delta Renea Walker; grandson, Michael Lee
Skidmore; brothers, Menford Jones, Mervin Jones, Merville Jones, Mancel Jones, Edward
Jones, and Burnell Jones; and sister, Beatrice Smith.
Survivors include:
Husband:Tommy Altum of Rockwood, TN
Daughters:Angie Ray McCartt & husband, Greg of Harriman, TN
Lelia Reed & husband, Blake of Rockwood, TN
Stepsons:John Thomas Altum, Jr. of Rockwood, TN
Robert Newton Altum of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren:Chad Walker, J.R .Walker, Samuel McCartt & wife, Danielle,
Robby McCartt, Cody Ray & wife Mia, Tori Ray, Halie Turner, Zach
Ray, and Riley Reed
8 Great Grandchildren
Sisters:Bertha Jones Barnes & husband, Billy of Dalton, GA
Mazelle Jones King & husband, Billy of Rockwood, TN
And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.
from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and
interment will be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in
Rockwood, TN. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of
Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Estella Jones Altum.