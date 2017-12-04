Obituaries

Rose Mary Adkins, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Rose Mary Adkins, age 73, a resident of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, December 1, 2017, at Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She moved to Newark, DE following her marriage in 1989, where she continued to live until her move to Crossville in 1999. Then she moved back to Clinton in 2015. Rose Mary retired from Superior Home Health in 1989. She also was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening along with home crafts.

Rose Mary enjoyed spending time with her dog Soffie, laughing and spending time with her family and friends, traveling, knitting, and crocheting. She will be remembered for her kindness and loving heart, her sweet laugh and willingness to help others. Rose Mary loved her nephews as if they were her brothers and the fun times they had growing up together are cherished memories to them all. Her cousins have many fond memories of growing up “on the mountain” together as well. She was an example to all on how to treat each other with love and kindness.

Mrs. Adkins was preceded in death by parents: Harvey Lloyd Hooks and Maudie Braden Hooks; by a step-daughter, Cathy Anders; by sisters: Trudy Singleton and Betty Hildritch; by brothers: Lloyd Hooks, and Billy Ray Hooks.

She is survived by her husband, James Edward Adkins of Clinton, TN; by son and daughter-in-law, Wally and Misty Braden of Knoxville; grandchildren: Courtney and Chad Braden; step-children, James Dean and wife, Jennifer Adkins of Sunrise, MD, Jessie Adkins and wife, Tina of Elkton, MD; by a brother Bobby Hooks and wife, Mary of Lake City; by a sister-in-law, Jewell Hooks of Clinton; by a nephew, Victor Carter of Lake City and by a special niece, Michele Disney and her husband, Ricky Disney and their son, Jacob Disney and by a step-son in-law, Barry Anders of Ocala, FL.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Nicky Braden and Brother Roger Hooks officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Adkins family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

