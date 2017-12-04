Obituaries

Dora S. Jones, Kingston

Dora S. Jones age 81 of Kingston formerly of Harriman passed away Saturday December 2, 2017.

Dora was a member of the Christian Church in Harriman and the Oder of the Eastern Star. She

loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by two sons Terry Lee Humphreys and

(Bill) George William Humphreys and husband Harold Jones.

Survivors include:

Daughters and sons in law Sharon and Gene Johnson of Kingston;

Donna and Bob Moore of Kingston;

Cathy and Gordon Belcher of Kingston;

Son and daughter in law Wendell and Gwen Humphreys of Strawberry Plains, TN;

11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Graveside service 2pm Monday December 4, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery

with Frank Newberry and Larry McCord officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30

until 1:30pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

