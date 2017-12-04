Obituaries
Cindy Lou Byrge Sellers, Dandridge
Cindy Lou Byrge Sellers, age 52, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Cindy was originally from Devonia, Tennessee. She was born on October 16, 1965 to Carley and Unavee Byrge. She was a member of Burnette House of Prayer. Cindy was a homemaker, a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Cindy loved helping the elderly and children. She loved fishing, Tom Brady, the New England Patriot’s Quarterback, and Patriot football. Above all, she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her son, Joshua Wayne Sellers, mother, Unavee Byrge, step brother, Stevie Edward Keathley, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Thelma (Louise) Sellers.
Survivors include:
Husband of 32 years Michael Wayne Sellers
Daughter Ashley Nicole and husband Josh Scott
Sons John Micheal Sellers and fiancé Heather Stringfield
Steven Daniel Sellers
Marc Anthony Sellers and wife Robin
Father and Stepmother Carley and Sue Byrge
Grandchildren Chase, John, Joshua, Micheal, Hayliann, Kelhee, Joseph, and Keigunn
Sisters Tammy, Debby, Sherry, Melanie, and Libby
Brothers Larry, Timmy, Jimmy, Jason, Jamey, Carlas, and Billy
Pallbearers: Jason Byrge, Jamey Byrge, Marc Sellers, John Sellers, Little Ron Sellers, and Clayton Phillips
A host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with John Phillips reading the obituary and Justin Phillips officiating the service.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the Caledonia Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM for Cindy’s graveside service.
You may also view Cindy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
