Obituaries

Cindy Lou Byrge Sellers, Dandridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Cindy Lou Byrge Sellers, age 52, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Cindy was originally from Devonia, Tennessee. She was born on October 16, 1965 to Carley and Unavee Byrge. She was a member of Burnette House of Prayer. Cindy was a homemaker, a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Cindy loved helping the elderly and children. She loved fishing, Tom Brady, the New England Patriot’s Quarterback, and Patriot football. Above all, she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her son, Joshua Wayne Sellers, mother, Unavee Byrge, step brother, Stevie Edward Keathley, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Thelma (Louise) Sellers.

Survivors include:

Husband of 32 years Michael Wayne Sellers

Daughter Ashley Nicole and husband Josh Scott

Sons John Micheal Sellers and fiancé Heather Stringfield

Steven Daniel Sellers

Marc Anthony Sellers and wife Robin

Father and Stepmother Carley and Sue Byrge

Grandchildren Chase, John, Joshua, Micheal, Hayliann, Kelhee, Joseph, and Keigunn

Sisters Tammy, Debby, Sherry, Melanie, and Libby

Brothers Larry, Timmy, Jimmy, Jason, Jamey, Carlas, and Billy

Pallbearers: Jason Byrge, Jamey Byrge, Marc Sellers, John Sellers, Little Ron Sellers, and Clayton Phillips

A host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with John Phillips reading the obituary and Justin Phillips officiating the service.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the Caledonia Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM for Cindy’s graveside service.

You may also view Cindy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

