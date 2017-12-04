Obituaries

Melinda Gail Andrews, Rockwood

Melinda Gail Andrews, age 40, a resident of Rockwood, passed away, Friday, December 1, 2017, at Roane Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

Melinda loved her animals and most importantly she adored her children and loved spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Clyde and Carella Childs, Clifford Andrews and Tootsie Mayton.

Melinda is survived by her children: Anthony Nelson, Hannah Andrews, Bradley Andrews, Samuel Andrews, and Viola Edmonds all of Rockwood; by her significant other, Larry Edmonds; by her parents: Norma and Clifford Andrews; by grandchildren: Taisha and Timothy Hunt; by sisters: Brenda Andrews and significant other (Michael Andrews) of Oliver Springs; by grandmother, Ruby Andrews; by special aunts: Angie Andrews,

Teresa Jones and Tammie Price; by special nieces and nephews, Brittany Washington, Cassie Church and (Zachery Schubert), Timothy Church and (Emily Capps) and Matthew Church all of Harriman. She is also survived by many extended family members.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 5, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ralph Wilson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Andrews family cemetery in Clinton. Please make memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral costs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Andrews family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

