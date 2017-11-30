Obituaries

James M. “Jim” Evans, Rockwood

Mr. James M. “Jim” Evans, age 93 passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at his residence. Jim was a member of Grievers Chapel Baptist Church for 60 years. He served many years as song leader and deacon. Mr. Evans was United States Army veteran serving in Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. Jim retired as a Bridge inspector with the T.D.O.T. He is preceded in death by parents; Jack and Mayme Evans, wife; Louise Sherrell Evans, son; Eddy Dean Evans, daughter-in-law; Regina Bane Evans, Brothers; Robert (Bob) Evans, Jack (Howard) Evans, Raymond (Claude) Evans, George Evans.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Dave Evans (Janie) of Vonore,TN

Dennis Evans of Rockwood, TN

Dudley Evans (Terri) of Rockwood, TN

7 Grandchildren

8 Great-grandchildren

Brothers: Frank Evans (Irene) of Rockwood, TN

Charles (Buster) Evans of Rockwood, TN

Walter Evans of Kingston, TN

Samuel Wayne Evans (Helen) of Brandon, Fl.

Sister: Mary Evans Battles of Rockwood, TN

Several nieces and Nephews

Family will receive friends Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Evans Mortuary from 6:00-8:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Dudley Evans, Bro. Mike Lowery and Bro. Doug Sheldon officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Family request in lieu of flowers, send memorials to Greivers Chapel Baptist Church, 256 Cate Rd. Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James M. (Jim) Evans.

