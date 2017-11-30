Obituaries

Lester Jones, Dayton, Ohio (formerly of Coalfield)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Lester Jones of Dayton, Ohio passed away on his 94th birthday, November 9, 2017. Lester was born in the Joyner community and lived his early years in Fork Mountain and in Buffalo until he was drafted into the Army for World War II. He served his country in England and France. After his discharge, he came back to Coalfield and resided one year before relocating to Dayton, Ohio.

He was employed by Delco in Dayton for many years before his retirement. While residing in Coalfield, he was known for his baseball skills. He loved to hunt squirrels and rabbits and to fish in his younger days.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Frank and Aubrey Summers Jones of Coalfield, and his brother-in-law, Chester Spradlin of Oliver Springs. His girlfriend of more than 60 years, Beulah Breedlove passed away Christmas, 2016.

He is survived by his sister, Glenna Dean Spradlin of Oliver Springs; He told her that he had accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior several years ago!!!

Nephew, Chester Spradlin and wife, Judy of Coalfield;

Two nieces, Suzette Passons of Oliver Springs and Tammy Spradlin of Oak Ridge;

His great-nephew and wife, Chris and Darrien Benoit along with their son, Liam Benoit went to visit him Labor Day weekend with hopes of moving Mr. Jones back to Tennessee. Unfortunately, Lester suffered a stroke and never fully recovered.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Joyner with full military honors. Rev. Luke Kidwell will officiate.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Jones Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

