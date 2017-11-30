Obituaries

Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Steele attended Harriman, Church of God in Harriman,

Tennessee. Betty was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all. She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Martin & Amanda Pelfrey; Husband: William Henry Steele; 2 Grandchildren; Brothers: Martin Fletcher

Pelfrey, Jr., John Pelfrey, Richard Pelfrey, and Ray Pelfrey

She is survived by:

Daughter: Linda Gordy (A.D.) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Don Steele (Debbie) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Tim Steele (Sandra) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Dorothy Guy of Rockwood, Tennessee

6 Grandchildren

Host of Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Barbara Rucker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brothers: Randy Pelfrey of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: Billy Joe Pelfrey of Nashville, Tennessee

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 2, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jeff Blackburn,

officiating. Interment and Graveside Services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele

