Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele, Rockwood
Mrs. Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017
at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Steele attended Harriman, Church of God in Harriman,
Tennessee. Betty was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all. She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Martin & Amanda Pelfrey; Husband: William Henry Steele; 2 Grandchildren; Brothers: Martin Fletcher
Pelfrey, Jr., John Pelfrey, Richard Pelfrey, and Ray Pelfrey
She is survived by:
Daughter: Linda Gordy (A.D.) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Don Steele (Debbie) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Tim Steele (Sandra) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Dorothy Guy of Rockwood, Tennessee
6 Grandchildren
Host of Great-Grandchildren
Sister: Barbara Rucker of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brothers: Randy Pelfrey of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: Billy Joe Pelfrey of Nashville, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 2, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jeff Blackburn,
officiating. Interment and Graveside Services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Betty Jean Pelfrey Steele