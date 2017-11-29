BBBTV12

Wilma Faye Thier, Rockwood

Posted on

Mrs. Wilma Faye Thier, age 96 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2017 at The
Bridge Rehabilitation and Care Center in Rockwood. Mrs. Thier was a Member of the First United Pentecostal
Church in Rockwood, Tennessee

Arrangements are as follows: Friday, December 1, 2017 Family will gather at the Oak Grove Cemetery in
Rockwood, Tennessee at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Rev. David Sizemore, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Wilma Faye Thier

