Christine Steelman Rathers, Rockwood

Christine Steelman Rathers, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at

her residence with her family by her side. Christine was a Member of the New Vision Word of Faith Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee and Bethel Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee

She was preceded in death by Parents Lester William & Laura Mae Pugh Steelman; Sisters: Anna Marie Gouge

and Nettie Jane Kilby

She is survived by:

Children Angela Cooper (Michael) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Debbie Yother of Rockwood, Tennessee

Jerry Standifer, Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee

5 Grandchildren & 3 Great-Grandchildren

1 Expected Great Grandchild

Brothers& Sisters: Chester Steelman (Mary) of Harriman, Tennessee

Jerry Steelman (Sheila) of Harriman, Tennessee

James Steelman (Shelia) of Harriman, Tennessee

Elmer Steelman (Diane) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Terry Steelman of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sam Steelman (Teresa) of Harriman, Tennessee

Jeanette Norris of Kingston, Tennessee

Clara Mitchell of Rockwood, Tennessee

Paulette Aiken (Willie T. ) of Powell, Tennessee

Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, December 1, 2017 Family will meet at Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery

in Harriman, Tennessee for Graveside Services to be held at 2:00pm with Bro Charles Sherrill, officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers, Family request that Memorial Gifts be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out with Funeral

Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Christine Steelman Rathers

