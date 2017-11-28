Obituaries

Dencie Wayne Taylor, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dencie Wayne Taylor, 81, a Baptist by faith, was born November 23, 1936, in Fall Branch, TN. Wayne passed away November 27, at MMC, surrounded by family and friends.

Following graduation from Fall Branch High School, Wayne served with the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan. Afterward Wayne began his career as a telegraph operator with the Southern Railway, spending much of his career at depots in Clinton, Jellico, Knoxville, and Bristol. Wayne also graduated from Knoxville Barber School and ran a barber/beautician shop with his wife on Maire Avenue in Clinton.

Wayne enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, and lifetime members of the NRA, VFW, and the Brotherhood of Railway, Airline, and Steamship Clerks.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Denzil and Ruby Johnson Taylor; sister Doris Elaine Taylor; grandparents Noah and Pearl Taylor, John and Ether Johnson, and Ora and Charlie Coggins.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years Beulah Faye Manning Taylor of Clinton; son David Wayne Taylor and wife Melissa of Franklin; grandchildren Bethany Jayne Taylor (love of his live) and Paul and Michael Boyte of Franklin; Brother in Laws Bob and Charlie Manning of Clinton; Aunts Margaret Ferguson Taylor of Harrisburg, PA; and Roxie Naoma Johnson of Lafallette; and special buddy and dog “Jake”.

Donations in Wayne’s honor can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1733, Knoxville.

The family will receive friends at the Holey-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 11-1PM. Wayne’s graveside will follow at the Grandview Memorial Gardens with Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. Full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Holley-Gamble Funeral home is honored to serve the Taylor family. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

